Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $5.37 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00019964 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $265.95 million and $4.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,124,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,563,424 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

