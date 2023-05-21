Balancer (BAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.48 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00019701 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $265.97 million and $4.48 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,119,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,558,577 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

