Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $627.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.