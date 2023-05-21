Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $213.35

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.35 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 187.46 ($2.35). Bango shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.51), with a volume of 179,073 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of Bango in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.54. The company has a market capitalization of £153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,000.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

