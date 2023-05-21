Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 9,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,543.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,686 shares of company stock worth $822,511. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

