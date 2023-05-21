Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $83.31 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.