Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,579,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,733. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

