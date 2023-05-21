Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,579,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,733. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.