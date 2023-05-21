Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

