Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

