Ben Habib Purchases 10,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800 ($3,507.45).

Ben Habib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Ben Habib acquired 10,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,900 ($3,632.72).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Ben Habib acquired 50,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,658.27).

First Property Group Trading Up 1.8 %

LON FPO opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of £31.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.38. First Property Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32.50 ($0.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.51.

First Property Group Announces Dividend

First Property Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

