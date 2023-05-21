Benchmark Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.