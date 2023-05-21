Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. 15,416,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

