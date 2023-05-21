Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 310 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.08. 353,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

