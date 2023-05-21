Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $91.35. 16,429,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713,032. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

