Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,718. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.