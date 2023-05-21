Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,251,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

