Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,054. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.