Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.61. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.
