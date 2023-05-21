Biconomy (BICO) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $162.89 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Biconomy
Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,081,671 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
