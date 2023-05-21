Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 3.3 %

BGFV stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

