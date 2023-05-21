BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. BILL comprises approximately 2.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL Trading Down 3.1 %

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,962. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.