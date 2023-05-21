Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,805,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,065 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $500,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $308.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

