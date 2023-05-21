BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,587.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,587.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,836 shares of company stock worth $1,861,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

