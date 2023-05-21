BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $409,101.20 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $26,905.41 or 1.00005497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $334.13 million and approximately $409,101.20 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,138.31699638 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $411,386.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

