Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $64.71 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $114.24 or 0.00427361 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00127461 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024677 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,397,981 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
