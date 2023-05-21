Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.19 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $106,536.48 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.33588992 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $92,111.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

