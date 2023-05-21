Bitcoin Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $520.67 billion and approximately $8.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $26,866.98 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00427624 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00127040 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024674 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,379,656 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
