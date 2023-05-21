Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
