Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

