Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 40,325 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,371,773 shares of company stock valued at $551,840,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

