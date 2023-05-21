Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

