Blair William & Co. IL Buys 39,094 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $22,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

