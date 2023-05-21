Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.75 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average is $293.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

