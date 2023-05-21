Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,942,000 after purchasing an additional 293,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

