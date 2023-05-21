Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

