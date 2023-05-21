Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,655 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

