Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.23.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

