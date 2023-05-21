Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,411,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

