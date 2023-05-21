Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.