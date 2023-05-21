Blur Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Blur has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $39.48 million and $34.67 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 471,966,076.86453575 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47541235 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $37,175,115.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.