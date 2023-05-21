BNB (BNB) Price Hits $307.61

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. BNB has a market cap of $47.94 billion and approximately $309.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $307.61 or 0.01148660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,387 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,521.24191472. The last known price of BNB is 310.69474526 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1382 active market(s) with $308,990,132.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

