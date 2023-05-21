boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 42.96 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.62. The company has a market cap of £545.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

