Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 93,265 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Jabil worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $84.00 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

