Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $25,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.