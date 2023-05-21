Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.42 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

