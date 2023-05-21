Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 34,567 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

