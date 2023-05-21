Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.