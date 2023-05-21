Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,947 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PEG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

