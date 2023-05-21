Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $39.78 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.