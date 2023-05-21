Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 182,264 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,264 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of LKQ worth $35,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

