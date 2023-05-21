Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of NVR worth $31,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,846.52 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,986.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,657.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5,112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

